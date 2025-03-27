United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $154.29.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

