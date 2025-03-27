Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 1,655.6% in March

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 1,655.6% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shoprite Trading Up 2.8 %

SRGHY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 2,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Shoprite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

