Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,956,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $174.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

