Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,021 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AON by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after buying an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,977,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.21.

Shares of AON stock opened at $396.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

