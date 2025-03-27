Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $166.19 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,632 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $166,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.87, for a total value of $2,637,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,544.18. This represents a 9.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,055,909 shares of company stock worth $289,763,290 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $169.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

