United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,297 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 1.9% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $310.82 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $221.53 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.31.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.68, for a total value of $3,566,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,164.36. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,755 shares of company stock worth $29,792,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.