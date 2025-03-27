Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $55,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10,436.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 439,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 171,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after buying an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

