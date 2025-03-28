Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total value of $273,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,393 shares in the company, valued at $51,010,843.95. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $259,042.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $238,056.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total transaction of $284,382.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $285,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.42, for a total value of $297,388.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $300,552.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $291,788.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.90, for a total transaction of $282,660.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $251,874.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $191.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 531.77, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.39.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

