FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CAO Sells $157,443.99 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $449.34 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $499.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.57. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

