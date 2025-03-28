Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 35,000 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,505.66. This trade represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.26. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

