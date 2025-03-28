Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Scienjoy Stock Performance

Scienjoy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

