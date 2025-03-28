Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Scienjoy Stock Performance
Scienjoy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.09. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.
Scienjoy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scienjoy
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Ibotta Stock: Why the Buyback Looks Like a Bullish Bet
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.