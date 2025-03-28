Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after buying an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,523,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,417,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after acquiring an additional 893,258 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.