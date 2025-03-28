Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Decreases By 60.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bone Biologics Trading Down 0.6 %
BBLG stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.
Bone Biologics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bone Biologics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Home Depot Stock: Is Magic Apron a Gimmick or a Game Changer?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Target Drops to COVID Lows: Buy the Dip or Cut Losses?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.