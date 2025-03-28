Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Decreases By 60.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the February 28th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bone Biologics Trading Down 0.6 %

BBLG stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Bone Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

