Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the February 28th total of 84,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2,104,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTY opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

