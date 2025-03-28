Xponance Inc. Buys 1,177 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Chemours by 7,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,650,000 after purchasing an additional 618,361 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Chemours Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.