Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYXS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Oncology Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 208,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

PYXS stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Oncology

(Get Free Report

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.