MV Capital Management Inc. Has $974,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,518,000.

IJH opened at $58.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

