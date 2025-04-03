Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $171,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 338.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,598,000 after buying an additional 995,735 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 612.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 929,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,887,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $919,503,000 after buying an additional 770,729 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,049,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000,000 after acquiring an additional 624,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. Citigroup raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.76%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.