Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.46.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,616 shares of company stock worth $710,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

