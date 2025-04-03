Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 50,723 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

