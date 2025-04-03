DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,604,000 after purchasing an additional 120,743 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,315,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,072,000 after acquiring an additional 831,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,483,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,196,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,318,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,096.25. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,319 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

