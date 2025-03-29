Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Accent Capital Management LLC

Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

