Sutton Harbour Group (LON:SUH) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sutton Harbour Group plc (LON:SUH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 24250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Sutton Harbour Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Sutton Harbour Group

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers harbour and its ancillary facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 523 leisure and commercial vessels; King Point Marina that has 119 leisure berths; and Plymouth Fisheries.

