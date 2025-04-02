Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.59), with a volume of 171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.20 ($0.61).
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50. The stock has a market cap of £105.25 million, a PE ratio of 122.98 and a beta of 0.50.
About Octopus AIM VCT
Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.
