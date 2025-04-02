Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.75 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 819151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Argo Blockchain

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

