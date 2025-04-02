TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.07 ($0.23), with a volume of 242875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.57 ($0.24).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported GBX (9.40) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,331.61). 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

