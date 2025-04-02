TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.07 ($0.23), with a volume of 242875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.57 ($0.24).
TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.
TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported GBX (9.40) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. TheWorks.co.uk had a return on equity of 654.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TheWorks.co.uk plc will post 9.8543689 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About TheWorks.co.uk
TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TheWorks.co.uk
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.