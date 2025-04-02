Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 134797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $116.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,334.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

