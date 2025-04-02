Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.11 and last traded at C$19.09, with a volume of 232472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.63.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total value of C$67,460.80. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$115,155.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,583 shares of company stock valued at $780,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.