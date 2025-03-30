42,210 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,000. Dover makes up 1.1% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $174.63 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.59%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

