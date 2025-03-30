Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 837,327 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 837,327 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $288,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,858,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Bank of America lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

