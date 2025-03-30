Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IMOM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,662. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.