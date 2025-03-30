Clover Finance (CLV) Price Hits $0.0264

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.40 million and approximately $497,168.49 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

