Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $246.80 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $246.80 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,890,721,011 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
