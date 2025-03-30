Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG) Short Interest Up 106.1% in March

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the February 28th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Heaven Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Heaven Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Golden Heaven Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

Golden Heaven Group stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,976,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Golden Heaven Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

