Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 100.6%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,058,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the February 28th total of 8,505,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,560.8 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

JPSTF remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

About JAPAN POST BANK

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

