Short Interest in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Rises By 100.6%

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,058,100 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the February 28th total of 8,505,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,560.8 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
JPSTF remained flat at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. JAPAN POST BANK has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.03.
About JAPAN POST BANK
