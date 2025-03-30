Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.22 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 33,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. HSBC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

Roblox Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $3,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,265.10. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

