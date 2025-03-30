Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

NVIDIA, Meta Platforms, Apple, Broadcom, and Microsoft are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily focus on the design, development, and manufacturing of technology products or services, including areas such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and internet services. These stocks are often associated with rapid innovation and growth, but they can also experience higher volatility due to the fast-paced, competitive nature of the tech industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.85. 154,510,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,631,024. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.46.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.38 on Thursday, reaching $605.60. 6,486,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,807,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $656.12 and its 200-day moving average is $608.02. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $223.39. 16,248,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,341,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.74. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,945,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $807.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $376.91 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

