13,267 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Everest Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 410,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,822 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $361.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.45. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.