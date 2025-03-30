Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Upexi has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $15.91.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
