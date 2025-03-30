Hartree Partners LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 625.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,822 shares during the quarter. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,754,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after buying an additional 6,530,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hafnia by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,449,000 after acquiring an additional 190,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hafnia by 72.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,734,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $3,123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 287,460 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hafnia Stock Performance

HAFN opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hafnia Limited has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

