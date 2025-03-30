Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,845 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

