Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.34. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 13,595 shares changing hands.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.88.
About Iveda Solutions
Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.
