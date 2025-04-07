Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 123123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the first quarter worth about $5,890,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.