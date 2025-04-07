Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $71.89, with a volume of 123123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- These Dividend Stocks Might Be the Safest Bet Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.