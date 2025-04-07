Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Stock Price

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,585,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $86,722. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 77,586 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 44,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,421,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

