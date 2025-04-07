Gnosis Price Down 17.9% This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $256.00 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $98.92 or 0.00126628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,587,904 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

