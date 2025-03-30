Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.71 and a 52 week high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

