Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,865,000 after buying an additional 1,866,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

