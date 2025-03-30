Allstate Corp Takes $1.79 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

HLT stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.86 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up from $243.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

