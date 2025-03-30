Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $95,710,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
VEEV opened at $234.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on VEEV
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.