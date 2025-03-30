Korea Investment CORP Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

